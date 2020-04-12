Quick links

A word from Zidane for Paul Pogba alternative could reportedly scupper Liverpool’s transfer plan

Subhankar Mondal
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - August 10: Eduardo Camavinga #18 of Rennes during the Montpellier Vs Stade Rennes, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on August 10th 2019 in...
Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

Liverpool may want Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window, but Jurgen Klopp’s side could have a major disadvantage should Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane decide to make a call.

That’s according to a report in AS. The Spanish publication has claimed that Zidane has identified Camavinga as a potential alternative to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The report has claimed that the 17-year-old Rennes midfielder would cost around €50 million (£43.93m) in transfer fees, and that a word from Zidane might be enough to give Madrid an advantage in the race for the teenager.

According to Sport, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona all are interested in securing the services of the France Under-21 international this summer.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Camavinga has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The youngster has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has included Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Shearer wrote on PremierLeague.com: “Mane has grown from strength to strength this season. His 14 Premier League goals have been worth 18 points to his team, more than any other player in the competition.

"Rapid, powerful and deadly in front of goal, the Senegalese has been unplayable at times this campaign.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

