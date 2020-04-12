A word from Zidane for Paul Pogba alternative could reportedly scupper Liverpool’s transfer plan

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga.

Liverpool may want Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window, but Jurgen Klopp’s side could have a major disadvantage should Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane decide to make a call.

That’s according to a report in AS. The Spanish publication has claimed that Zidane has identified Camavinga as a potential alternative to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The report has claimed that the 17-year-old Rennes midfielder would cost around €50 million (£43.93m) in transfer fees, and that a word from Zidane might be enough to give Madrid an advantage in the race for the teenager.

According to Sport, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona all are interested in securing the services of the France Under-21 international this summer.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Camavinga has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The youngster has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has included Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Shearer wrote on PremierLeague.com: “Mane has grown from strength to strength this season. His 14 Premier League goals have been worth 18 points to his team, more than any other player in the competition.

"Rapid, powerful and deadly in front of goal, the Senegalese has been unplayable at times this campaign.”