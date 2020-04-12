Quick links

Everton

Premier League

£70m player could reportedly be available for £26m amid Everton speculation

Geoffrey Kondogbia of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 22, 2017 in Florence, Italy.
Everton have been linked with Geoffrey Kondogbia and James Rodriguez.

Everton could be able to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia for much less than his release clause.

That’s according to a report in The London Evening Standard. The report has claimed that Valencia could sell the 27-year-old defensive midfielder for €30 million (£26.32m) in the summer transfer window despite his release cause being €80 million (£70.19m).

This will come as good news to Everton, who want to sign the former Inter Milan midfielder this summer, according to Sky Sports.

 

Good signing for Everton?

Given the current economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis, Kondogbia could prove to be a bargain signing for Everton for €30 million (£26.32m).

The Central African Republic defensive midfielder is a very good player who has turned out for major European clubs such as Sevilla and Inter, and he would make the Everton midfield better.

Another player Everton have been linked with is James Rodriguez, with Defensa Central reporting of the Toffees’ interest in the Real Madrid attacking midfielder last month.

A new report in AS has claimed that the agent of the Colombia international, who can also operate as a winger, Jorge Mendes, has been in talks with Juventus and Manchester United.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

