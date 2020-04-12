£4.5m Rangers player claimed to have offers

Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Gheorghe Hagi has said that his son Ianis Hagi is “very happy” at Rangers, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

However, the former Real Madrid and Romania star has said that the 21-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or a forward - has other offers.

The Romania international joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

The youngster is scheduled to stay at Steven Gerrard’s side until the end of the season, with the Gers having an option to secure his services for £4.5 million this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Scottish Sun quotes Gheorghe Hagi as saying about his son Ianis Hagi: "Rangers' coaches are very happy with Ianis and he is very happy in Scotland. The situation is he is on loan at Rangers and he's really pleased with what he has found there.

"There's been far too much talk about his future recently. We will see what will happen. It's not as if his situation is changing every day.

"His position is that Rangers have it in writing from Genk that they can buy him, so it all depends on Rangers.

"But it's not as if we are asking them for an answer every day. What I would say is that he is the No.1 player in Romania and has no shortage of offers."

Stats

Hagi has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers since his loan move in January, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old has made two starts and one substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gers, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

