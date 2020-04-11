Quick links

‘Would thrive under Klopp’, ‘No no’: Some Liverpool fans react to £400k-a-week player rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Juventus players Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey during a training session at JTC on October 03, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Aaron Ramsey.

According to TMW, Liverpool are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey from Italian and European giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited Chelsea and Manchester United with interest in the Wales international, who left Arsenal for Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding the 29-year-old former Cardiff City midfielder, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

 

Good signing for Liverpool?

Ramsey has had injury issues in his career, but based on pure talent and quality, there is no doubt that the former Arsenal star is a very good player.

Given his extensive experience in the Premier League and his dynamic style of football, Ramsey - who is on £400,000 per week as salary at Juventus, according to The London Evening Standard - would fit into manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool style of football.

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

