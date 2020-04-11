‘Would thrive under Klopp’, ‘No no’: Some Liverpool fans react to £400k-a-week player rumour

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Aaron Ramsey.

According to TMW, Liverpool are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey from Italian and European giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited Chelsea and Manchester United with interest in the Wales international, who left Arsenal for Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding the 29-year-old former Cardiff City midfielder, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Injured far too often — James Cowans (@JamesCowans) April 10, 2020

How could you say no? guys a baller — Tommy Reed (@TommyLeeCf3) April 10, 2020

do we really need him? we got milner and minamino already — ferch (@FGzz05) April 10, 2020

No pls — Sulyman Aliyu (@SULENBABAH1) April 10, 2020

Absolutely not. — Magwitch (@beefandchips) April 10, 2020

Wouldn’t say no he’s injury prone but we’ve had injury prone before don’t really care if he comes he comes — conor (@LFConor96) April 10, 2020

Is this even a question? Are we saying there is no one better that’s available in his position. A massive no no from me — Wayne Hallam (@arfaman73) April 10, 2020

Better than lalana but 110k a week deal? — Fantastee84 (@fantastee84) April 10, 2020

For how much? N injury wise is he reliable? Better than Lallana though. — Doh! (@aide_007) April 11, 2020

Absolutely not, give more chances to Curtis Jones or if Klopp is desparet to buy a cm then Todd Cantwell is better option. — Piyush121103 (@piyush121103) April 10, 2020

I'd rather bring Grujic back and see what he can do — Liam Walker (@yammo_) April 9, 2020

The lads made out of glass! plays twice a season. NO — Jamie Dutton (@JamieDutton3) April 9, 2020

Better than Lallana — Darren Payne 67 (@dpayne435) April 9, 2020

At this best he's a really good player but he gets injured too much sadly. If we did he'd end up leaving in a year or two. I think if Juventus are selling him after getting him last year it says a lot. If he stayed injury free I rate him but I think by that we shouldn't risk it — Khristian Rainford (@khristian2100) April 10, 2020

The man gives 100% on the pitch. He would thrive under Klopp — Ishaaq (@IshaaqWVG) April 9, 2020

Would love to see him under Klopp so yea. — Don Heisenberg (@SiyabongaYNWA) April 9, 2020

100% arsenal let the wrong man leave, go get him klopp — Talk2Frank (@AshleyN43061891) April 9, 2020

Good signing for Liverpool?

Ramsey has had injury issues in his career, but based on pure talent and quality, there is no doubt that the former Arsenal star is a very good player.

Given his extensive experience in the Premier League and his dynamic style of football, Ramsey - who is on £400,000 per week as salary at Juventus, according to The London Evening Standard - would fit into manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool style of football.