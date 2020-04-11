Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham reportedly keen on £13m ace Shevchenko recommended to Italian giants

Tom Thorogood
Vitaliy Mykolenko of Ukraine looks on prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Serbia and Ukraine on November 17, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Vitaliy Mykolenko.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Vitalii MYKOLENKO of FC Dynamo Kyiv controls the ball during the Premjer Liha match between SC Dnepr-1 and Dynamo Kiev at Dnipro Arena on February 28, 2020 in Dnipro,...

According to Area Napoli, West Ham United are rivalling Napoli and Marseille for the signature of Dynamo Kiev fullback Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The Ukraine international has been a standout for Dynamo Kiev this season.

Mykolenko, 20, has a huge future in the game and he has already been sounded out for a switch to a big European club by a fellow Ukrainian.

Sky Italia claim legend Andriy Shevchenko previously spoke to the powers that be at AC Milan over a potential move to the San Siro.

Mykolenko must have talent if he is being recommended by the former renowned striker.

But a move to Milan has yet to materialise and more clubs are now keen.

 

Area Napoli say Napoli have identified him as an option, while West Ham will rival them with Dynamo Kiev seeking around a £13 million fee.

The Hammers have suffered at right-back all season. Pablo Zabaleta is ageing, while Ryan Fredericks is largely inconsistent.

Mykolenko, however, is predominantly a left-back where Aaron Cresswell has been a regular, starting 23 Premier League games this season.

Perhaps manager David Moyes is seeking a long-term replacement for Cresswell who turns 31 this year, or West Ham may feel Mykolenko could also feature on the opposite side of defence.

Nemanja Radonjic (L) of Serbia in action against Vitaliy Mykolenko (R) of Ukraine during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Serbia and Ukraine on November 17, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch