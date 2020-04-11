West Ham reportedly keen on £13m ace Shevchenko recommended to Italian giants

West Ham United have been linked with Vitaliy Mykolenko.





According to Area Napoli, West Ham United are rivalling Napoli and Marseille for the signature of Dynamo Kiev fullback Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The Ukraine international has been a standout for Dynamo Kiev this season.

Mykolenko, 20, has a huge future in the game and he has already been sounded out for a switch to a big European club by a fellow Ukrainian.

Sky Italia claim legend Andriy Shevchenko previously spoke to the powers that be at AC Milan over a potential move to the San Siro.

Mykolenko must have talent if he is being recommended by the former renowned striker.

But a move to Milan has yet to materialise and more clubs are now keen.

Area Napoli say Napoli have identified him as an option, while West Ham will rival them with Dynamo Kiev seeking around a £13 million fee.

The Hammers have suffered at right-back all season. Pablo Zabaleta is ageing, while Ryan Fredericks is largely inconsistent.

Mykolenko, however, is predominantly a left-back where Aaron Cresswell has been a regular, starting 23 Premier League games this season.

Perhaps manager David Moyes is seeking a long-term replacement for Cresswell who turns 31 this year, or West Ham may feel Mykolenko could also feature on the opposite side of defence.