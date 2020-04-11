Quick links

‘We are confident’: Leeds United CEO makes claim regarding £4.5m player

Subhankar Mondal
Pontus Jansson of Leeds United and Adam Forshaw of Leeds United at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on...
Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is injured at the moment.

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta and CEO Angus Kinnear watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19,...

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear has written in The Yorkshire Evening Post that Adam Forshaw will not recover in time to play again this season.

Forshaw has not played a competitive game of football since September due to injury and has undergone surgery.

Kinnear has given an update on the situation of the 28-year-old midfielder, and has stated that the Englishman will not play again this season.

 

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “The resumption in play will probably come too soon for Adam Forshaw, but we are confident that this break means the root cause of his injury issues will have been resolved.”

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Forshaw - who cost the Whites £4.5 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The midfielder has also made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the West Yorkshire outfit during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw battles with Derby County's Craig Bryson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds,...

