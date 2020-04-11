‘We are confident’: Leeds United CEO makes claim regarding £4.5m player

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is injured at the moment.

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear has written in The Yorkshire Evening Post that Adam Forshaw will not recover in time to play again this season.

Forshaw has not played a competitive game of football since September due to injury and has undergone surgery.

Kinnear has given an update on the situation of the 28-year-old midfielder, and has stated that the Englishman will not play again this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “The resumption in play will probably come too soon for Adam Forshaw, but we are confident that this break means the root cause of his injury issues will have been resolved.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Forshaw - who cost the Whites £4.5 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The midfielder has also made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the West Yorkshire outfit during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.