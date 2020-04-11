Quick links

Premier League

Report shares major Coutinho boost for Tottenham

Shane Callaghan
Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho smiles as he holds a press conference in Barcelona on January 8, 2018.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil scores his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-...

Tottenham Hotspur might reportedly have a big advantage in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Barcelona playmaker in recent weeks, and also turned down the chance to sign him last summer.

His agent Kia Joorabchian confirmed this week that Coutinho would be interested in a return to the Premier League, having previously impressed for Liverpool until a £142 million exit in January of 2018.

Chelsea have also been linked but according to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham could have an advantage.

 

They write that the North Londoners would be open to an obligatory purchase option once a year-long loan ends, and that their capital rivals wouldn't sign off on that stipulation.

Marca have reported that Coutinho could leave the Camp Nou club for £72 million and if that's the case next summer, after a loan, then it would be Tottenham's biggest signing of all time.

But the Lilywhites - who furloughed over 500 non-playing staff earlier this month - might be reluctant to break the bank on him; not only because finances are tight, but because Tanguy Ndombele, their existing record signing, has had a poor first season at the club.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch