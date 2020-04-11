Report shares major Coutinho boost for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur might reportedly have a big advantage in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Barcelona playmaker in recent weeks, and also turned down the chance to sign him last summer.

His agent Kia Joorabchian confirmed this week that Coutinho would be interested in a return to the Premier League, having previously impressed for Liverpool until a £142 million exit in January of 2018.

Chelsea have also been linked but according to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham could have an advantage.

They write that the North Londoners would be open to an obligatory purchase option once a year-long loan ends, and that their capital rivals wouldn't sign off on that stipulation.

Marca have reported that Coutinho could leave the Camp Nou club for £72 million and if that's the case next summer, after a loan, then it would be Tottenham's biggest signing of all time.

But the Lilywhites - who furloughed over 500 non-playing staff earlier this month - might be reluctant to break the bank on him; not only because finances are tight, but because Tanguy Ndombele, their existing record signing, has had a poor first season at the club.