‘Speak to Phil Thompson’: Matt Le Tissier identifies Liverpool’s ‘unsung hero’ this season

Georginio Wijnaldum is an important player for Liverpool.

Matt Le Tissier has raved about Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on SkySports.com.

The Southampton legend has included Wijnaldum in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The Sky Sports pundit has stated the the Netherlands international midfielder is the “unsung hero”.

Le Tissier has also stated that Liverpool legend Phil Thompson speaks highly of the 29-year-old former Newcastle United star.

Le Tissier wrote about Wijnaldum on skysports.com: “He is Liverpool's unsung hero.

“He is consistently very, very good and goes under the radar because of the star names who grab the headlines.

“His job has been invaluable. Speak to Phil Thompson and he will harp on about how good he is. It underlines how important a cog he is in the wheel of Liverpool.”

Important player for Liverpool

Wijnaldum has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Newcastle.

The Dutchman has been superb for the Reds over the years and plays consistently well.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old has scored three goals in 28 Premier League matches and has scored two goals in eight Champions League games for Liverpool so far this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, but when the season resumes, Liverpool will be determined to get the job done and win the title for the first time in the Premier League era.