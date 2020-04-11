Quick links

‘Speak to Phil Thompson’: Matt Le Tissier identifies Liverpool’s ‘unsung hero’ this season

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Andy Robertson after scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match...
Georginio Wijnaldum is an important player for Liverpool.

Georginio Wijnaldum of The Netherlands

Matt Le Tissier has raved about Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on SkySports.com.

The Southampton legend has included Wijnaldum in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The Sky Sports pundit has stated the the Netherlands international midfielder is the “unsung hero”.

 

Le Tissier has also stated that Liverpool legend Phil Thompson speaks highly of the 29-year-old former Newcastle United star.

Le Tissier wrote about Wijnaldum on skysports.com: “He is Liverpool's unsung hero.

“He is consistently very, very good and goes under the radar because of the star names who grab the headlines.

“His job has been invaluable. Speak to Phil Thompson and he will harp on about how good he is. It underlines how important a cog he is in the wheel of Liverpool.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during a press conference at Stadio San Paolo on October 2, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Important player for Liverpool

Wijnaldum has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Newcastle.

The Dutchman has been superb for the Reds over the years and plays consistently well.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old has scored three goals in 28 Premier League matches and has scored two goals in eight Champions League games for Liverpool so far this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, but when the season resumes, Liverpool will be determined to get the job done and win the title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool look on as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

