Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

SkySports pundit says £60m player has ‘come on even more’ since Tottenham Hotspur links

Subhankar Mondal
S16 In Action With Jack Grealish Of Aston Villa During The Pre
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in 2018.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa beats Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill

Charlie Nicholas has stated on SkySports.com that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish has “come on even more” since his failed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Arsenal forward has raved about the 24-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - and has included him in the Premier League Team often Season so far.

Nicholas, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has spoken highly of the former England Under-21 international, and believes that his transfer value is going to go up.

As reported by The Telegraph in August 2018, Tottenham made a bid of £25 million for Grealish in the summer of 2018, but no move materialised.

 

Nicholas wrote about Grealish on Skysports.com: “Jack Grealish has had a first-class season, and he has actually been better than James Maddison I feel. A lot doing comparisons between the two.

"He has been carrying the Aston Villa attack for a while. I understand how Jeff Stelling and the others have the debate around whether Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Maddison or Grealish should play in that spot.

“There is an abundance of talent, but Grealish has stood up to it. He wanted the ball and has shown maturity that I have never seen before. He is a lovely footballer and has tried to offer so much more than that for Villa.

“He has come on even more since Tottenham were linked and that price tag is going to continue to go up and up. As much as Villa are a mess, Grealish is an eye-catching player, so he definitely makes the team.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season.

The attacking midfielder scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship games for the Villans during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

The Sun has reported that Manchester United want to sign Grealish in the summer transfer window and are willing to pay £60 million.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch