SkySports pundit says £60m player has ‘come on even more’ since Tottenham Hotspur links

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in 2018.

Charlie Nicholas has stated on SkySports.com that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish has “come on even more” since his failed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Arsenal forward has raved about the 24-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - and has included him in the Premier League Team often Season so far.

Nicholas, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has spoken highly of the former England Under-21 international, and believes that his transfer value is going to go up.

As reported by The Telegraph in August 2018, Tottenham made a bid of £25 million for Grealish in the summer of 2018, but no move materialised.

Nicholas wrote about Grealish on Skysports.com: “Jack Grealish has had a first-class season, and he has actually been better than James Maddison I feel. A lot doing comparisons between the two.

"He has been carrying the Aston Villa attack for a while. I understand how Jeff Stelling and the others have the debate around whether Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Maddison or Grealish should play in that spot.

“There is an abundance of talent, but Grealish has stood up to it. He wanted the ball and has shown maturity that I have never seen before. He is a lovely footballer and has tried to offer so much more than that for Villa.

“He has come on even more since Tottenham were linked and that price tag is going to continue to go up and up. As much as Villa are a mess, Grealish is an eye-catching player, so he definitely makes the team.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season.

The attacking midfielder scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship games for the Villans during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

The Sun has reported that Manchester United want to sign Grealish in the summer transfer window and are willing to pay £60 million.