Scott Brown watching Rangers v Celtic now and impressed with six-figure midfielder

Scott Brown is seen during the Scott Brown testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park on May 20, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic at Ibrox in September 2019.

Scott Brown of Celtic is challenged by Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown is watching the Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox from earlier this season.

Rangers took on Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on September 1, 2019.

Neil Lennon’s side won the Old Firm derby 2-0, thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard in the 32nd minute and Jonny Hayes in the third minute of injury time.

 

Rangers finished the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Jordan Jones in the sixth minute of injury time.

Celtic midfielder Brown is enjoying the match on Twitter, and the Scottish midfielder has raved about his teammate Nir Bitton.

The 34-year-old has said that the 28-year-old Israel international defensive midfielder - who has been on the books of Celtic since the summer of 2013 when he joined from FC Ashdod from a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £700,000 - is a delight to play with.

4th November 2017, McDiarmid Park, Perth, Scotland; Scottish Premiership football, St Johnstone versus Celtic; Nir Bitton goes through his pre-match warm-uo

Stats

Bitton has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, made one start and four substitute appearances in the Europa League, played twice in the Scottish League Cup and once in the Scottish Cup for Celtic so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Scott Brown of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

