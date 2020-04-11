Scott Brown watching Rangers v Celtic now and impressed with six-figure midfielder

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic at Ibrox in September 2019.

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown is watching the Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox from earlier this season.

Rangers took on Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on September 1, 2019.

Neil Lennon’s side won the Old Firm derby 2-0, thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard in the 32nd minute and Jonny Hayes in the third minute of injury time.

Rangers finished the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Jordan Jones in the sixth minute of injury time.

Celtic midfielder Brown is enjoying the match on Twitter, and the Scottish midfielder has raved about his teammate Nir Bitton.

The 34-year-old has said that the 28-year-old Israel international defensive midfielder - who has been on the books of Celtic since the summer of 2013 when he joined from FC Ashdod from a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £700,000 - is a delight to play with.

Been a while since I have been on twitter am on today and watching the rewind of the rangers game on September 2019. Let’s get it up on YouTube https://t.co/4mP8e78bIE — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) April 11, 2020

Niro a delight to play with — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) April 11, 2020

Stats

Bitton has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, made one start and four substitute appearances in the Europa League, played twice in the Scottish League Cup and once in the Scottish Cup for Celtic so far this season, according to WhoScored.