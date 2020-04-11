Report: Tottenham Hotspur hoping £150k-a-week player convinces Jose Mourinho’s primary target

Thomas Meunier is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to 90min.com, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has identified Thomas Meunier as a “primary target” in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mourinho is not convinced by Serge Aurier and wants a new right-back this summer.

The report has claimed that Tottenham are willing to offer the 28-year-old right-back a “a big contract”, and that the North London outfit hope that the Paris Saint-Germain defender's close friendship with his Belgium international teammate and Spurs central defender Toby Alderweireld - who earns £150,000 per week as salary, according to The Daily Mail - will help convince him to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meunier has been on the books of PSG since 2016 and is out of contract at the French giants at the end of the season.

Stats

Meunier has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The right-back has also scored one goal in five Champions League matches for the French outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.