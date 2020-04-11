Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur hoping £150k-a-week player convinces Jose Mourinho’s primary target

Subhankar Mondal
Toby Alderweireld of Belgium, Thomas Vermaelen of Belgium, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois , Marouane Fellaini of Belgium, Yannick Carrasco of Belgium, Thomas Meunier of Belgium,...
Thomas Meunier is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain and Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

According to 90min.com, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has identified Thomas Meunier as a “primary target” in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mourinho is not convinced by Serge Aurier and wants a new right-back this summer.

 

The report has claimed that Tottenham are willing to offer the 28-year-old right-back a “a big contract”, and that the North London outfit hope that the Paris Saint-Germain defender's close friendship with his Belgium international teammate and Spurs central defender Toby Alderweireld - who earns £150,000 per week as salary, according to The Daily Mail - will help convince him to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meunier has been on the books of PSG since 2016 and is out of contract at the French giants at the end of the season.

Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier holds a press conference in Le Haillan, southwestern France, on June 19, 2016, during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

Stats

Meunier has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The right-back has also scored one goal in five Champions League matches for the French outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

