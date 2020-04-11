Report: Spurs and Arsenal want £50m ace who broke speed record this season

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Achraf Hakimi.

According to Bladi.net, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid fullback Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi has been in stunning form in the Bundesliga, posting three goals and ten assists in 22 league matches.

The 21-year-old has predominantly featured at right-back. In October, he set a new record by clocking a top speed of 22.49mph becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history.

"His speed is incredible. Achraf is a real weapon for us,” Dortmund teammate Marco Reus explained.

Hakimi joined Dortmund on a two-year loan. But, his time in Germany is coming to an end and the likes of Spurs and Arsenal are eyeing a potential deal.

Bladi.net claims the Premier League duo have competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, while the player is confused over his future.

Hakimi came through the Real Madrid youth system and has a £50 million release clause.

FC Inter News claim that Inter Milan are keen to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, after what has been a difficult season for the former Barcelona man.

The Gunners could be looking at a potential replacement for Bellerin.

Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled in the fullback positions with Kieran Trippier leaving last summer while Serge Aurier has been inconsistent.