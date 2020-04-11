Report: Player really does not want to be at Liverpool, taking desperate measures

Loris Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool.

According to A Spor, Loris Karius does not want to return to Liverpool and wants to stay at Besiktas.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is scheduled to return to the Reds in the summer of 2020.

However, according to A Spor, the German is desperate to stay at Besiktas and has informed the Turkish club that he is ready to take a pay-cut to do so, either on loan or on a permanent contract.

The report has claimed that Karius does not fancy a return to his parent club Liverpool.

Besiktas stay

With Alisson going strong for Liverpool at the momen, it is hard to see Karius having a future at Anfield.

It would make sense for the German to carry on playing for Besiktas, if the Turkish club are willing to try to strike a deal with the Reds.

Due to the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open and how much money clubs will spend.