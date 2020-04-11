Report: Liverpool among 15 clubs tracking 17-year-old compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Filip Stevanovic.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are among a number of clubs interested in signing Filip Stevanovic from Partizan in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in the 17-year-old winger.

The report has added that as many as 15 clubs in Europe are keeping tabs on the teenager, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus.

It has been claimed that the winger has been compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo due to his skills with the ball and his ability in the air.

Stats

According to 90min.com, Stevanovic has made 21 appearances for Partizan so far this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process.

One for the future

Stevanovic has developed and progressed well at Partizan, but one must remember that he is only 17 years of age.

The Serbia Under-21 international is still raw, and he is not ready to clinch a place in the Liverpool starting lineup rightaway, but he is certainly a player who can develop further working under manager Jurgen Klopp and can be a star of the future.