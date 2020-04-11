Report: Jurgen Klopp’s stance on in-demand player compared to Jermain Defoe

Rhian Brewster is on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool.

According to The Telegraph, Swansea City want to keep Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

The 20-year-old striker joined Premier League club Liverpool from Championship outfit Swansea in the January transfer window.

The England Under-21 international is scheduled to stay at the Swans until the end of the season.

The Telegraph has claimed that Swansea want to keep Brewster on loan next season as well, and that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess whether the striker will benefit from another loan spell at the Liberty Stadium or be part of his first team at Anfield.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Brewster - who has been compared to Rangers striker Jermain Defoe by Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on BBC Radio Lancashire - has made 10 starts and one substitute appearances for Swansea, scoring four goals in the process.

Swansea are 11th in the Championship table at the moment with 53 points from 37 matches, just three points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.