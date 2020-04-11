Report: Arsenal want deal for player who has broken Diego Maradona’s record

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

According to Il Mattino, Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens in the summer transfer window.

Mertens is out of contract at Napoli at the end of the season, and Arsenal reportedly want to secure the services of the 32-year-old forward on a free transfer.

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are also claimed to be keeping tabs on the Belgium international, who surpassed Diego Maradona’s goals record for Napoli in October after he scored twice against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Stats

Mertens has made 12 starts and eight substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Belgium international forward has also made six starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Naples outfit, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Mertens is a very good forward who can add to Arsenal and make them better.

True, the Belgian is 32 years of age, but on a free transfer, he would not be a bad signing for the Gunners in the summer.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.