Report: Arsenal among favourites to sign £45m ace despite fresh interest

Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey.

According to 90Min, Arsenal remain among the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey despite Inter Milan showing an interest.

The Ghana international’s future is seemingly up in the air.

Partey has a £45 million release clause and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Atleti are desperate to tie him down, yet their attempts have so far proven futile with opening talks starting as early as last October.

Partey has been superb this season. He has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico in 2019-20, scoring two goals in the process.

The 26-year-old also played a key role in helping Atleti defeat Premier League leaders Liverpool 4-2 over two legs in the Champions League knockout phase.

90Min claim Arsenal are keen on signing him this summer.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield under new boss Mikel Arteta. Dani Ceballos is likely to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, while Granit Xhaka remains unconvincing.

Partey could be a tremendous signing at a relatively modest price in today’s market.

Inter have joined the race while fellow Serie A club Roma are keen.

If reports are true, however, Arsenal remain among the favourites to prize him away from the Spanish capital with Atleti eyeing Ivan Rakitic as a potential replacement.