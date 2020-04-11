Report: £15m Arsenal player could follow Unai Emery to Milan

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been linked with AC Milan.

According to Estadio Deportivo, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery could make Dani Ceballos his first signing if given the AC Milan job.

Emery has been out of work since his sacking from Arsenal earlier this season.

The Spaniard has a wealth of European experience, and Sky Italia claim he is on the short-list to replace Stefano Pioli at the San Siro.

Pioli is set to leave Milan this summer. Former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick is seemingly the leading contender to replace him, but Emery could be handed the role due to his links with chief executive Ivan Gazidis who traded Arsenal for Milan in September 2018.

And fresh reports claim Emery joining Milan could see Ceballos follow him.

Spanish editorial Estadio Deportivo say Betis are keen on bringing him back to Seville. However, Emery could play a big role in his summer decision.

The midfielder has struggled to get going at Arsenal since joining last summer.

Ceballos has been in and out of the Arsenal side this season, making just ten Premier League starts and three Europa League starts.

Estadio Deportivo claim Real Madrid are 'unhappy' with the player’s role at the Emirates Stadium this season and his lack of game-time.

The Gunners’ chances of Ceballos returning to the Emirates Stadium next season appear slim with Real Madrid looking to loan him out again.

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Betis in 2017 for a £15 million fee. His career has stalled since, but this summer could offer him a fresh start.