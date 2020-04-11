Quick links

Player Liverpool reportedly tracking says he loves Arsenal

Chris Gunter looks on as Aaron Ramsey controls the ball during a Wales Training Session at Principality Stadium on October 10, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.
Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Reported Liverpool target Aaron Ramsey said during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan that he still loves Arsenal.

Ramsey was on the books of Arsenal from 2008 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Italian and European giants Juventus on a free transfer.

During his time at the Gunners, the 29-year-old Wales international midfielder won the FA Cup thrice and also played consistently in the Champions League.

According to TMW, Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking Ramsey and are interested in securing his services in the summer transfer window.

 

Aaron Ramsey said during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan about his farewell speech, as transcribed by The Daily Star: "That was tough. I wasn't prepared for that. I was just thinking I am going to go out there, say my bit and then I couldn't control anything.

“It was just pouring out. I spent 11 years there. I grew up there. I've been married, I've had my kids, I've been through so much on and off the pitch there. It meant so much to me, that club, and it always will."

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ramsey has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

The Welshman has also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Bianconeri so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Italy in suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC at Emirates Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

