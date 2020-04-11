Newcastle United reportedly want winger Joey Barton described as 'a real prospect’

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 20-year-old winger is valued at £35 million and could be allowed to leave Burnley this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also reported to be keeping tabs on the England Under-21 international winger.

This is not the first time that Newcastle have been linked with a move for McNeil.

In December 2019, The Guardian reported that the Magpies, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in singing the winger.

Stats

McNeil has scored two goals and provided five assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Burnley so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 19 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Clarets, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Rated highly

Former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton told The Lancashire Telegraph in July 2019 that he wanted to sign McNeil for his club Fleetwood Town on a loan deal in the summer of 2018.

Barton added that he has been following the progress of the youngster and has been impressed.

The Fleetwood boss told The Lancashire Telegraph: "I remember him from when I was there, but he was like a stick insect.

“You always see the younger lads, but when they join in, you sit up and take notice, and Dwight was probably a little bit smaller.

“But having almost got him on loan, I've been watching his development and going 'God, if we'd got him, that would have been alright!' To be fair to him, he's kicked on and looks a real prospect."