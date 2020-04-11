Quick links

Manager delivers transfer revelation about Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Martin Odegaard of Vitesse during the Dutch Eredivisie play off final second leg match between Vitesse Arnhem and FC Utrecht at Gelredome on May 28, 2019 in Arnhem, The Netherlands
Liverpool were interested in signing the Real Madrid starlet at one stage it seems.

Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid in action during a training session at Hard Rock Stadium on July 30, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

It looks like Liverpool might've tried to sign Real Madrid gem Martin Odegaard.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Spanish giants as a teenager in 2015 but has since endured a couple of difficult spells away from Madrid on loan.

But Odegaard joined Vitesse in the Eredivisie for the 2018-19 campaign and dazzled, and the Dutch club's manager Leonid Slutski claims that Liverpool were in for him last summer.

The Norweigan talent is now at Real Sociedad, and Slutski says that the Reds and Ajax made offers for him on the back of his stint with Vitesse.

 

He told Sport: "Last season was the best of his career.

"His performance at Vitesse was very important to him and allowed him to receive many offers, not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax."

Liverpool were mainly signing players for the future last summer, so this is plausible.

The European champions brought Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot to Merseyside, two teenagers.

And it definitely seems possible that Odegaard was also on the list, given his promise and struggles to break into the first-team picture at Real.

Martin Odegaard of Norway observe training session before Iceland v Norway at Ullevaal Stadion on May 29, 2018 in Oslo, Norway.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

