Manager delivers transfer revelation about Liverpool

Liverpool were interested in signing the Real Madrid starlet at one stage it seems.

It looks like Liverpool might've tried to sign Real Madrid gem Martin Odegaard.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Spanish giants as a teenager in 2015 but has since endured a couple of difficult spells away from Madrid on loan.

But Odegaard joined Vitesse in the Eredivisie for the 2018-19 campaign and dazzled, and the Dutch club's manager Leonid Slutski claims that Liverpool were in for him last summer.

The Norweigan talent is now at Real Sociedad, and Slutski says that the Reds and Ajax made offers for him on the back of his stint with Vitesse.

He told Sport: "Last season was the best of his career.

"His performance at Vitesse was very important to him and allowed him to receive many offers, not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax."

Liverpool were mainly signing players for the future last summer, so this is plausible.

The European champions brought Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot to Merseyside, two teenagers.

And it definitely seems possible that Odegaard was also on the list, given his promise and struggles to break into the first-team picture at Real.