Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Makes the most sense’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to 24-year-old transfer rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir (R) vies with Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Lille (LOSC) on May 5,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Mike Maignan of Lille celebrate the second goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Angers on May 18, 2019 in Lille, France.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Maignan from French club Lille in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French news outlet has claimed that the 24-year-old goalkeeper is a priority signing for Spurs.

The report has added that Lille are ready to sell the former France Under-21 international, with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho open to parting ways with Hugo Lloris this summer and wants to replace him with his compatriot Maignan.

 

Maignan has been on the books of Lille since 2015 and has established himself as one of the better goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has played 28 times in the league and six times in the Champions League so far this season, while in 2018-19 he played 38 league fixtures and played in 34 games in Ligue 1 in 2017-18.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Maignan, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Lille OSC goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Ajax Amsterdam and Lille OSC at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 17, 2019 in Amsterdam, The...

Goal Keeper Mike Maignan of Lille OSC gestures during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch