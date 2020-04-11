‘Makes the most sense’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to 24-year-old transfer rumour

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Maignan from French club Lille in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French news outlet has claimed that the 24-year-old goalkeeper is a priority signing for Spurs.

The report has added that Lille are ready to sell the former France Under-21 international, with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho open to parting ways with Hugo Lloris this summer and wants to replace him with his compatriot Maignan.

Maignan has been on the books of Lille since 2015 and has established himself as one of the better goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has played 28 times in the league and six times in the Champions League so far this season, while in 2018-19 he played 38 league fixtures and played in 34 games in Ligue 1 in 2017-18.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Maignan, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Maignan. Makes the most sense — (@N17yids1) April 10, 2020

If we are going for him why not go for ramsdale from Bournemouth he makes more sense to me has Prem experience, number 1 at Bournemouth, up and coming young goalkeeper who will no doubt play for England at some point and he has been awesome this season too ! Could learn from Hugo — Jordan Huggins (@Huggy_Tottenham) April 9, 2020

We do need an upgrade on keeper. Brave move by Jose but definitely needed — Matt Watts (@watts_matt) April 9, 2020

Please go for premier league experience, Henderson or Pope — James (@James06878473) April 9, 2020