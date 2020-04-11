'Little bit embarrassing': BBC pundit tells Rangers to get over it

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are against Celtic being crowned champions and ending the season early.

Tam McManus has labelled Rangers a 'little bit embarrassing' on Twitter.

The Ibrox club have previously hit out at plans to finish the season now in a decision that would result in Celtic, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers being crowned champions of their respective divisions.

Rangers submitted their own proposal to the SPFL and called for clubs to be handed prize money now, which was rejected.

If Celtic - who have a 13-point lead over the Gers - are crowned Premiership champions then it'll be their ninth title in a row, putting them within one of a historic 10 on the trot.

And McManus has called on the light Blues to let go of their own interests, claiming that their season was over well before the global health crisis.

Think it’s maybe time for Rangers to let it go regarding this. Little bit embarrassing now. I don’t get why they are so upset as let’s be honest their season was finished before the virus struck. More important things to be worrying about at the moment. For everyone. https://t.co/J0W0LsfAUf — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) April 10, 2020

McManus is right in saying that Rangers' season was on the brink of being finished prior to all of this, domestically at least.

Steven Gerrard's side had dropped 13 points in league games across a six-week period, while Celtic had been faultless since the winter break.

Then again, the Hoops had played a game more and there were still two Old Firm derbies to play.

The gap from those three matches would've been four points and that would've made it game on, but would Rangers have won all three of those fixtures? It's doubtful.