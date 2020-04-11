Quick links

'Little bit embarrassing': BBC pundit tells Rangers to get over it

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are against Celtic being crowned champions and ending the season early.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tam McManus has labelled Rangers a 'little bit embarrassing' on Twitter.

The Ibrox club have previously hit out at plans to finish the season now in a decision that would result in Celtic, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers being crowned champions of their respective divisions.

Rangers submitted their own proposal to the SPFL and called for clubs to be handed prize money now, which was rejected.

If Celtic - who have a 13-point lead over the Gers - are crowned Premiership champions then it'll be their ninth title in a row, putting them within one of a historic 10 on the trot.

 

And McManus has called on the light Blues to let go of their own interests, claiming that their season was over well before the global health crisis.

McManus is right in saying that Rangers' season was on the brink of being finished prior to all of this, domestically at least.

Steven Gerrard's side had dropped 13 points in league games across a six-week period, while Celtic had been faultless since the winter break.

Then again, the Hoops had played a game more and there were still two Old Firm derbies to play.

The gap from those three matches would've been four points and that would've made it game on, but would Rangers have won all three of those fixtures? It's doubtful.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

