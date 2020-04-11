Quick links

Leigh Griffiths appears to take a pop at Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic at Ibrox in September last year.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths seems to have taken a pop at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on Twitter.

Griffiths has stated on the social networking site that it was great to celebrate another win at Ibrox, following the re-run of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Celtic from earlier this season.

Rangers took on Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on September 1, 2019.

 

Neil Lennon’s side won the Old Firm derby 2-0, thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard in the 32nd minute and Jonny Hayes in the third minute of injury time.

Rangers ended the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Jordan Jones in the sixth minute of injury time.

Scotland international striker Griffiths was following the re-run of the match on YouTube, and he has taken to Twitter to express his delight at having been able to celebrate yet another win against Rangers at Ibrox.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In recent years, Celtic have got the better of their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, both at Celtic Park and at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has given his take on recent statements released by Rangers regarding the current situation in Scottish football.

Sutton has criticised Rangers for wanting prize money to be distributed now, but the league not to be called.

The BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit has also reacted to a Rangers statement calling for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The Scottish Sun quotes Sutton as saying: "And then we move on to the Rangers statement. Come on, it's embarrassing really.

“So Rangers want the prize money, they want it here, they want it now. But they don't want the season to be called? That's crazy stuff, isn't it?"

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

