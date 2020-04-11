Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Karren Brady takes a dig at Tottenham Hotspur players after recent news

Subhankar Mondal
Baroness Karren Brady, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, a sporting executive, tv personality, newspaper columnist, author and novelist, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are London rivals.

Baroness Karren Brady, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, a sporting executive, tv personality, newspaper columnist, author and novelist, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's...

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has taken a dig at Tottenham Hotspur players for breaking the lockdown rules.

The UK is in lockdown amid the global health crisis, and the Premier League is suspended at the moment.

It is not clear when the season will resume, and players have been told to train at home and keep fit.

However, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho recently broke the rules, and was caught doing drills with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez, as reported by The Mirror.

 

Mourinho has apologised for what he did, as reported by The Mirror, but that has not stopped West Ham vice-chairman Brady from having a dig at Tottenham players.

Brady wrote in The Sun: "And, as worried as I am about the financial impact, I am more worried about the health and wellbeing of my players.

"All PL football players are in lock down at home (except some of the Spurs ones!) and there is only so much you can do to keep fit on a treadmill.

"Some of my players are in flats, have no access to a garden and are literally, and I mean literally... climbing the walls!

Baroness Karren Brady, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, a sporting executive, tv personality, newspaper columnist, author and novelist, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's...

League table

When the season resumes, Tottenham will be hoping to go on a winning run and finish in the top four of the Premier League table, while West Ham will be aiming to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

While Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment, the Hammers currently find themselves 16th in the standings.

Vice Chairman Karren Brady speaks to the diners during the Players Awards at The London Hilton Hotel on May 3, 2016 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch