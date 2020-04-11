Karren Brady takes a dig at Tottenham Hotspur players after recent news

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are London rivals.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has taken a dig at Tottenham Hotspur players for breaking the lockdown rules.

The UK is in lockdown amid the global health crisis, and the Premier League is suspended at the moment.

It is not clear when the season will resume, and players have been told to train at home and keep fit.

However, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho recently broke the rules, and was caught doing drills with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez, as reported by The Mirror.

Mourinho has apologised for what he did, as reported by The Mirror, but that has not stopped West Ham vice-chairman Brady from having a dig at Tottenham players.

Brady wrote in The Sun: "And, as worried as I am about the financial impact, I am more worried about the health and wellbeing of my players.

"All PL football players are in lock down at home (except some of the Spurs ones!) and there is only so much you can do to keep fit on a treadmill.

"Some of my players are in flats, have no access to a garden and are literally, and I mean literally... climbing the walls!

League table

When the season resumes, Tottenham will be hoping to go on a winning run and finish in the top four of the Premier League table, while West Ham will be aiming to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

While Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment, the Hammers currently find themselves 16th in the standings.