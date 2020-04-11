Quick links

'Just madness': Leeds star reacts to his club's post on Twitter

Luke Ayling has paid tribute to Leeds United team-mate Pablo Hernandez on Twitter.

The Spanish playmaker is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

But despite his advancing years, Hernandez remains a brilliant footballer and Leeds have benefited from his class down the years.

The former Swansea City and Valencia star, who has caps for Spain, has six goals and six assists as United sit top of the Championship.

 

The evergreen midfielder remains a vital player for Marcelo Bielsa, and Leeds' official Twitter account took a moment to wish him a happy birthday on Twitter.

Here's how Ayling responded:

Romance isn't dead in football and what a sight it would be for the Premier League if Hernandez is back.

He has previously enjoyed top-flight football with the South Welsh club and a man of his talents could probably still do a job in the big time.

He's getting older, but class is permanent and how Leeds fans would love for him to remind everybody of that adage next season.

