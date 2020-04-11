Quick links

Have Tottenham just found replacement for £23m star after what he said?

Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur
Thomas Meunier is now being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans aren't loving Serge Aurier right now.

Well, the Ivory Coast defender has never been hugely popular among fans of the North London club, but his popularity took a nosedive this week.

Aurier, speaking to Canal Plus Afrique, admitted that he still loved former club Paris Saint-Germain and admitted that he wanted to go back at some point.

Spurs supporters tore him apart on Twitter for the comment and it's possible that they haven't gone down well with the club's hierarchy either.

 

That's because less than a week after Aurier's comments, the Lilywhites are now linked to PSG right-back Thomas Meunier [90 min].

If Tottenham are signing a right-back, it'll be at the expense of Aurier, who is prone to the occasional moment of madness, evident in his performance in the defeat by Chelsea a few months ago.

Is there room for both in North London? Yes because Aurier is Jose Mourinho's only established option, but the report from 90 Min adds that the Portuguese isn't convinced by the Ivorian.

He was probably on thin ice anyway by virtue of his shaky performances, but his comments and this Meunier link push him closer to the exit door.

