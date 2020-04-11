Quick links

Former Ibrox striker says Rangers will not catch Celtic

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Billy Dodds has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will not catch Celtic.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, does not believe that Steven Gerrard’s side would get past Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League either.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 29 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 30 games.

 

The Glasgow giants lost the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie 3-1 at Ibrox to German club Bayer.

Scottish football and the Europa League are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Dodds told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I don’t think Rangers have any chance of winning the league if the season is continued, because that would mean Celtic would have to slip up.

“I think the Europa League is beyond them as well, Leverkusen were a step up in class and it is too much of an ask for Rangers.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers Auchenhowie Training Centre on...

Title challenge

While Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, there is still a chance that Gerrard’s side could catch them.

After all, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are two Old Firm derbies left to be played as well.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

