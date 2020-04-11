Former Ibrox striker says Rangers will not catch Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Billy Dodds has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will not catch Celtic.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, does not believe that Steven Gerrard’s side would get past Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League either.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 29 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 30 games.

The Glasgow giants lost the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie 3-1 at Ibrox to German club Bayer.

Scottish football and the Europa League are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Dodds told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I don’t think Rangers have any chance of winning the league if the season is continued, because that would mean Celtic would have to slip up.

“I think the Europa League is beyond them as well, Leverkusen were a step up in class and it is too much of an ask for Rangers.”

Title challenge

While Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, there is still a chance that Gerrard’s side could catch them.

After all, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are two Old Firm derbies left to be played as well.