Chris Smalling decision will reportedly have bearing on Liverpool defender's future

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren
Arsenal want Chris Smalling, while AS Roma are looking at Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren, according to reports.

Chris Smalling of AS Roma

Reported Arsenal target Chris Smalling’s future could have an affect on Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren.

According to Corrieredellosport.it, Arsenal are interested in signing Smalling from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners have already made an enquiry about the central defender, who is on loan at AS Roma at the moment.

 

The Sun has reported that Smalling will head back to United in the summer transfer window from his loan spell at Roma.

According to the British tabloid, the Italian club are in financial difficulty due to the global health crisis causing economic uncertainty.

Gazzetta.it has claimed that should Smalling not be at Roma next season, then the Serie A outfit will look to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool

Stats

According to WhoScored, Smalling has scored two goals and provided one assist in 21 Serie A appearances, and has played five games in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia for Roma so far this season.

Lovren has provided one assist in nine Premier League matches, has scored one goal in three Champions League games, and has played once in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup each for Liverpool this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global heath crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer.

