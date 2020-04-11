Celtic's Scott Brown mocks £20k-a-week Rangers star on Twitter

Celtic beat Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last September.

There may be no football at the moment but that hasn't stopped Celtic's Scott Brown from aiming a dig at one Rangers player.

Scottish football has been suspended due to the ongoing health crisis.

Celtic had a 13-point lead over Rangers in the Premiership table at the time of the hiatus.

The Hoops' official Twitter account have been showing a replay of an Old Firm game between them and the Gers back in September, which Neil Lennon's side won 2-0 at Ibrox.

Brown has been offering play-by-play updates on Twitter and referenced a 50-50 challenge with Rangers attacker Joe Aribo.

As expected, the Celtic captain came out of that mini-challenge as the victor, and Brown says that the Ibrox star - who earns £20,000 per week in Glasgow - didn't want it enough.

Not really wanting that 50/50 — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) April 11, 2020

Comments like these are the reason why Celtic fans adore their illustrious captain, who has skippered the Bhoys to three successive domestic trebles in recent years.