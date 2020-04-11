Quick links

Celtic's Scott Brown mocks £20k-a-week Rangers star on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Scott Brown of Celtic is seen during the Scott Brown testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park on May 20, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic beat Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last September.

Joe Aribo of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

There may be no football at the moment but that hasn't stopped Celtic's Scott Brown from aiming a dig at one Rangers player.

Scottish football has been suspended due to the ongoing health crisis.

Celtic had a 13-point lead over Rangers in the Premiership table at the time of the hiatus.

The Hoops' official Twitter account have been showing a replay of an Old Firm game between them and the Gers back in September, which Neil Lennon's side won 2-0 at Ibrox.

 

Brown has been offering play-by-play updates on Twitter and referenced a 50-50 challenge with Rangers attacker Joe Aribo.

As expected, the Celtic captain came out of that mini-challenge as the victor, and Brown says that the Ibrox star - who earns £20,000 per week in Glasgow - didn't want it enough.

Comments like these are the reason why Celtic fans adore their illustrious captain, who has skippered the Bhoys to three successive domestic trebles in recent years.

Joe Aribo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.





Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

