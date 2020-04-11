‘Can't wait to see you unleashed’: Some Leeds fans react as video emerges

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on loan in January.

Some Leeds United fans have responded to Jean-Kevin Augustin’s Twitter and Instagram posts.

The striker has posted a video of him training hard in his house wearing the Leeds kit.

The 22-year-old is looking very fit and seems to have got over the injury that was affecting him of late.

Some Leeds fans have responded to the Frenchman’s post and have made positive remarks on Twitter, as shown below.

Big Kev — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) April 10, 2020

Lean mean fighting machine Kev now — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) April 10, 2020

Mate you have lost some timburrrrr looking lean — sophiewelsh (@SophieWelsh16) April 10, 2020

Slim Kev — harveylandau (@harveylandau1) April 10, 2020

I can't wait to see you unleashed in a Leeds shirt! — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) April 10, 2020

Looking slim is big kev, he's gonna bang 25 goals in the last nine games — james gawthorpe (@jimbog82) April 10, 2020

Wow!! Looking superb Kev and shows you are absolutely committed to the cause and that you get what #lufc is all about. I so can't wait to see you back on the pitch looking like you do #mot #ALAW #BeatCOVID19 — Tommo (@nigelt71) April 10, 2020

Big kev looks bielsa fit! And ready to take leeds to the premier league!!! — mole (@themole1987) April 10, 2020

Looking good, get them goals banged in n get us up — Neil Pearson (@NeilPea56396945) April 10, 2020

Stats

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Much was expected of the youngster when he switched to Elland Road, but the Frenchman has had fitness issues and has not been able to show his quality yet.

According to WhoScored, the striker has played just three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.