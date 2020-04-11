Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

‘Can't wait to see you unleashed’: Some Leeds fans react as video emerges

Subhankar Mondal
TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on loan in January.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have responded to Jean-Kevin Augustin’s Twitter and Instagram posts.

The striker has posted a video of him training hard in his house wearing the Leeds kit.

The 22-year-old is looking very fit and seems to have got over the injury that was affecting him of late.

Some Leeds fans have responded to the Frenchman’s post and have made positive remarks on Twitter, as shown below.

 

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Stats

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Much was expected of the youngster when he switched to Elland Road, but the Frenchman has had fitness issues and has not been able to show his quality yet.

According to WhoScored, the striker has played just three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch