‘Big step up’: Player with ‘correct footballing profile’ delighted with Liverpool decision

SS Lazio players Luiz Alberto and Joaquín Correa celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on February 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy.
Luis Alberto was on the books of Liverpool from 2013 until 2016.

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between Lazio and Bologna at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 29 February 2020.

Luis Alberto has suggested that he does not regret his departure from Liverpool, as quoted in Goal.com.

The Spain international attacking midfielder joined Liverpool from Sevilla in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £6.8 million.

Brendan Rodgers - now the manager of Leicester City and then in charge of the Reds - said that the Spaniard - who can also operate as a winger - had “the correct footballing profile and mentality to be a Liverpool player”, as quoted on BBC Sport.

However, Luis Alberto could not make an impact at Anfield, and after loan spells at Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna, he made the switch to Lazio on a permanent contract for a fee reported by The Liverpool Echo to be worth £6 million.

 

Goal.com quotes Luis Alberto as saying: “I wasn’t mature enough at Sevilla and made the step up in quality quite late in the day.

“I didn’t get the playing time I wanted at Liverpool, then I started well at Malaga and was enjoying my football at Deportivo when I got injured.

“I made the big step up at Lazio, a wonderful club. Joining Lazio was the best decision of my life. Nobody really knew me and that was my fault.

“I was training by myself at Liverpool, but changed mentality with (coach Juan) Campillo and took that next step.”

Luis Alberto Romero of Lazio reacts during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Stats

Luis Alberto has established himself as an important player for Lazio over the years and is playing brilliantly.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 25 Serie A matches and has provided one assist in four Europa League matches for Lazio so far this season.

Luis Alberto, Gary Medel during the Italian Serie A football match between S.S. Lazio and F.C. Inter at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on may 21, 2017.

