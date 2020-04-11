Arsenal reportedly want star who Pep Guardiola thinks is just incredible

Quick links

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Lyon star.

If rumours are believed, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Houssem Aouar this summer.

The Sun reported earlier this week that the Gunners are keen on the 21-year-old Lyon midfielder.

Aouar has been one of Europe's hottest prospects for a couple of years and now Arsenal are reportedly among the suitors interested in signing him.

And if previous comments from Pep Guardiola are anything to go by, the North Londoners are justified in wanting him.

 

Aouar came up against Guardiola's Manchester City side in 2018, and the Spanish coach was blown away by the Frenchman during the game.

Guardiola told Sky Sports afterwards: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible.

"We talk a lot about Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

Of course, a cosign from Guardiola won't be enough for Arsenal to sign him.

But Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was the Spaniard's assistant at the time of that 2-2 draw against Aouar a couple of years ago, meaning that Arteta saw him up close too.

And maybe he left with the same impression of the midfielder as Guardiola did.

