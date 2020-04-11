Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly want player Karim Benzema thinks ‘can go far’

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Houssem Aouar.

Houssem Aouar is a player in demand, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City linked with the Lyon midfielder.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and City are interested in signing Aouar from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has credited Real Madrid and Juventus with interest in the 21-year-old.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Liverpool are looking at the France Under-21 international midfielder.

Aouar is a hugely talented footballer, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s previous comments on his French compatriot will encourage Liverpool and Arsenal fans.

Benzema said about Aouar in 2018, as quoted by The Daily Star: “Aouar? He is the new star of Lyon and the next generation of the club.

"His beautiful season only confirms what I said about him. He is a very good player. I know him, I really like the player. He can go far.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process..

The 21-year-old midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists in five Champions League games for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 seasonn, the youngster scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 37 league matches and provided three assists in seven Champions League games, according to WhoScored.