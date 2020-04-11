Quick links

Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly want player Karim Benzema thinks ‘can go far’

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar (L) reacts after scoring during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...
Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Houssem Aouar.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League (C3) football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) versus Everton FC on November 2, 2017 at the...

Houssem Aouar is a player in demand, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City linked with the Lyon midfielder.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and City are interested in signing Aouar from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has credited Real Madrid and Juventus with interest in the 21-year-old.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Liverpool are looking at the France Under-21 international midfielder.

 

Aouar is a hugely talented footballer, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s previous comments on his French compatriot will encourage Liverpool and Arsenal fans.

Benzema said about Aouar in 2018, as quoted by The Daily Star: “Aouar? He is the new star of Lyon and the next generation of the club.

"His beautiful season only confirms what I said about him. He is a very good player. I know him, I really like the player. He can go far.”

Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process..

The 21-year-old midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists in five Champions League games for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 seasonn, the youngster scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 37 league matches and provided three assists in seven Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on October 6, 2018 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

