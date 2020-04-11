Angus Kinnear discloses what Leeds United think of Jean-Kevin Augustin

Jean-Kevin Augustin has yet to make a major impact at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear has stated in The Yorkshire Evening Post that Jean-Kevin Augustin will be fit and ready for the final games of the season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

While it is not clear when the season will resume, there is an effort to make sure that the campaign does get completed.

Leeds are doing well and are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds CEO Kinnear has said that the club have full confidence in Augustin, and believe that the 22-year-old Frenchman will play an important role in the final games of the season, as the Whites aim to play in the top flight of English football for the first time since 2004.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “On the injury front, our medical team are focusing on ensuring Jean Kevin Augustin is back to full fitness for the return to play.

“There is a belief throughout the club that he will have a critical part to play in the run in and I know JKA is desperate to demonstrate why the club have put so much faith in him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Augustin has played just three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes.