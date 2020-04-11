Agent of £45m player offers thoughts on summer move amid Liverpool links

Liverpool have been linked with Sandro Tonali.

The agent of reported Liverpool target Sandro Tonali has claimed it will be difficult for players to move abroad amid the Covid-19 virus, Tuttomercatoweb report.

Brescia midfielder Tonali has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

A report by Alfredo Pedulla claim Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likes him very much, with the Reds scouting the player on several occasions this season.

But when asked about a potential summer move, Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Bozzo felt the current global health crisis could be a major stumbling block.

“I have an agency that also makes international transfers. Meetings in Monaco, London, Madrid. What sense do they have? How do you hypothesize a transfer abroad now? You don't know what happens in France, Spain, England. We can't do anything,” he explained.

“There is a family behind the boy, who has to move. And if every time you have to move you have to quarantine, how do you do it? It will be difficult to move players abroad.”

The 19-year-old central midfielder has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. He has five assists in 23 Serie A games, averaging 2.1 key passes per game (Whoscored).

According to a report from TuttoSport, Brescia President Massimo Cellino will demand a fee between £45 million and £54.5 million for Tonali.

Despite running away with the Premier League title, Klopp will not want Liverpool to stand still and will therefore likely strengthen the squad this summer.

Beyond Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, there appears a lack of midfield depth at Anfield which played a part in the exits from the FA Cup and Champions League.

Tonali boasts enormous potential. The Covid-19 virus, however, could prevent him from making a big-money move this summer.