£75k-a-week player claims he snubbed Liverpool and Arsenal

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata and Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on January 7, 2019
Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea wanted Phil Jones before he moved to Manchester United.

Phil Jones, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafael Da Silva and Michael Owen of Manchester United look dejected as the crowd react to the winning goal at Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has told MUTV that he could have joined Liverpool, Arsenal or Everton.

Jones moved to United from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £16 million.

The 28-year-old England international defender has said that before he switched to the Red Devils, he could have joined Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton or Chelsea.

 

Jones told MUTV regarding former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson: “I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton.

“He was the last person I’d spoke to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man United.’ That was it.

“We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for.”

Phil Jones of Manchester United is dejected after Chelsea score during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London

Stats

Jones - who earns £75,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac, has made two appearances in the Premier League and has played 202 minutes in the Europa League for United so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 28-year-old made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the league and played three matches in the Champions League for the Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Linked away

Jones has been linked with moves away from United in the summer transfer window.

The Mirror has reported of interest in the Englishman from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Phil Jones of Manchester United covered in mud during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United at Prenton Park on January 26, 2020 in Birkenhead, England.

