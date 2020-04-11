£75k-a-week player claims he snubbed Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea wanted Phil Jones before he moved to Manchester United.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has told MUTV that he could have joined Liverpool, Arsenal or Everton.

Jones moved to United from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £16 million.

The 28-year-old England international defender has said that before he switched to the Red Devils, he could have joined Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton or Chelsea.

Jones told MUTV regarding former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson: “I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton.

“He was the last person I’d spoke to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man United.’ That was it.

“We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for.”

Stats

Jones - who earns £75,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac, has made two appearances in the Premier League and has played 202 minutes in the Europa League for United so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 28-year-old made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the league and played three matches in the Champions League for the Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Linked away

Jones has been linked with moves away from United in the summer transfer window.

The Mirror has reported of interest in the Englishman from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.