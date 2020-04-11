£35k-a-week Aston Villa player reportedly discussed at Champions League-chasing club

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Aston Villa’s Matt Targett.

According to 90min.com, Chelsea are interested in signing Matt Targett from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Chelsea scouts have discussed the possibility of signing the 24-year-old left-back as a “potential cut-price option”.

The report has added that if Villa get relegated from the Championship at the end of the season, then there is a good chance that the former England Under-21 international - who can also operate as a wing-back - could be available.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear whether the summer transfer window will open when it is supposed to.

Stats

Targett - who earns £35,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac - joined Villa from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 Premier League matches, and has also scored one goal in four EFL Cup ties for the Villans this season.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment and are aiming to clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.