Where was Love Wedding Repeat filmed? Dream venue explored!

Audiences are in love with the venue, but where was Love Wedding Repeat filmed?

Everybody loves a good wedding...

They're such magical occasions, offering the perfect opportunity to see family, friends and a sea of smiling faces. However, let's face it, there's always a bit of drama.

In film and TV, on the other hand, there's not just a little bit - there's a lot!

There is a range of notable wedding movies which have captured attention over the years, including Bridesmaids, Bride Wars, The Five-Year Engagement, 27 Dresses, The Hangover and Mamma Mia!

Now, Netflix has decided to unveil a new big-day comedy-drama with Love Wedding Repeat.

Directed by Dean Craig, the film stars Sam Claflin, Aisling Bea, Olivia Munn and more as a series of obstacles threaten to derail a grand wedding ceremony. Juggling heart and laughs, it's certainly worth checking out, and for those that already have, they're in love with the location.

Where was Love Wedding Repeat filmed?

Love Wedding Repeat was filmed in Italy.

The entirety of the film is set in Rome, Italy. As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, the opening scene with Jack and Dina having to separate was filmed on location in the city.

However, it's noted that the rest of the production then took place in Frascati.

The big question, on the other hand, is where they filmed the stunning and idyllic wedding sequences. Well, the answer to that is Villa Parisi.

Love Wedding Repeat perfectly captures both the locations luxurious interiors and exteriors, with the gardens proving a particular highlight. Considering the priority of location, it was incredibly important they found a great one. Mission accomplished.

The venue is, as mentioned, located in Frascati and is one of the twelve “Ville Tuscolane”, according to the earlier source, which also includes that Villa Grazioli and Villa Tuscolana were used.

Love Wedding Repeat: Want your wedding at Villa Parisi?

Fortunately, you can have your own wedding there!

If you're interested, it's definitely worth heading over to the website, which displays contact information for those wishing to get in touch.

The enchanting description reads: "Villa Parisi hosts your dreams... In a fairy tale location, a multitude of services and facilities are available for your unforgettable day. Your guests will be embraced by perfect organization and hospitality, refined in every detail. The terrace by the sea, the swimming pool area with its sea view and the wooden platform on the cliffs, can all be arranged exclusively and provide the perfect setting for your events."

Continued: "Get married at sunset by the sea, with the perfumes of the Mediterranean Pines while contemplating romantic landscapes and celebrating with your guests in a Tuscan paradise. Just a few steps away there’s a lovely little church for a religious ceremony or you can choose the local castle (Castello Pasquini) for a civil wedding."

If the film wasn't enough to sell you, we figure this might be the icing on the cake.

