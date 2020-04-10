Where is Brews Brothers filmed? Netflix comedy series soaks up the laughs

It's finally landed on Netflix, but where is Brews Brothers filmed?

Created by Greg Schaffer, the series hit streaming services on Friday, April 10th 2020 and stars Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, two brothers striving to keep the pints flowing in their brewery during tough times.

A wealth of characters are introduced across the series' palatable eight episodes, making for a breezy and entertaining binge.

Where is Brews Brothers filmed?

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, there is no confirmation as to where Brews Brothers was filmed.

The vast proportion of the series takes place at the brewery owned by the lead characters, which in the narrative is located in Van Nuys, California.

Considering the entire show is pretty much set in the Los Angeles neighbourhood, it would perhaps be wise to predict that this is also where filming takes place.

Wilhelm Rodman actor Alan Aisenberg recently uploaded a promotional photo to Instagram and the tagged location was, indeed, Van Nuys, California. While this may just be because Brews Brothers is set there, it does also suggest that they filmed there too.

Netflix: Brews Brothers cast

There's some great talent bringing their charm to the series. Check out some of the cast below:

Alan Aisenberg as Wilhelm

Mike Castle as Adam

Carmen Flood as Sarah

Marques Ray as Chuy

Zach Reino as Elvis

Inanna Sarkis as Becky

Braxton Herda as Teen Wilhelm

Cameron James McIntyre as Teen Adam

William Samiri as Young Adam

Adam Foster Ballard as Customer

