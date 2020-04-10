Instagram's See a Uni Send a Uni Challenge explained: Time to dig out your varsity gear!

Quarantine has brought with it an onslaught of new online challenges and tags, the newest of which being the 'see a uni send a uni' challenge.

Lots of twitter users have been left wondering what the challenge is, as the name doesn't really make sense.

The challenge involves college sportsmen and women posting a photo of themselves in their University team uniform, and then tagging others to do the same.

What is the See a Uni Send a Uni Challenge?

While the name doesn't make much sense, the challenge itself is easy. Once you see that your name has been tagged in someone's #seeaunisendauni post you must post a picture of yourself taking part in university or college sports, and then tag others to do the same.

Hence, the title is actually pretty explanatory- once you see someone has posted a picture of themselves in their university sports uniform, you must do the same.

What sports can I post in the Instagram challenge?

Any sport can be posted, and from any year, leaving plenty of users digging through their old photos. The challenge is most popular in the US at the moment, with Cheerleading and American Football dominating the hashtag, but anything with a uniform can be part of the challenge.

The point of the challenge is to show yourself taking part in a sport whilst repping your university's colours- something lots of people miss due to Covid-19.

For those currently at university the challenge enables them to feel a sense of community they're missing out on at the moment and for those who have graduated it allows them to reminisce about their glory days and have a look back on good memories of playing sports as part of a team. One user tweeted, 'I had to go deep into the camera roll for a pic that hit the feelers real hard'.

How can I join in the See a Uni Send a Uni Challenge?

This challenge is a simple one, all you need to do is dig out a picture of you playing sports for your university or college and upload it to your Instagram story, making sure to use the hashtag #seeaunisendauni. Tag lots of friends and enjoy as they all post pictures of them wearing their university kit, and carry on the challenge.