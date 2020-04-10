Instagram's 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge explained - what the hell is it?

The newest Instagram challenge has left many users confused as they see their names popping up in people's stories without knowing why.

The challenge is called the 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge and sees users post a list of names with each one after a number.

The original poster will only reveal what each number means after you promise to post your own list afterwards and take part in the challenge. Find out below what each number means and why you have been tagged!

24 motives, 24 names

(The secret is to not reveal why you put them)



1- my bf

2- alex

3- alex

4- xaiver

5- idk

6- alex-

7- franz

8- keith

9- jose

10- kimborly

11- franz

12- kimborly

13- alex

14- alex

15- my dad

16- malloy

17- benny

18- alex

19- my son

20- mom

21- annie

+ — nellie#2 (@fucccnellie) 10 April 2020

What is the 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge?

This challenge has seen Instagram users posting a list of 24 names on their Instagram stories, without explaining why. If you ask the person what the challenge is and why your name is on the list, they can only tell you if you promise to take part in the challenge and make your own list after.

This has left lots of users confused and frustrated as they do not want to join in with a challenge they know nothing about. The number before each name represents a question or a 'motive' for putting them there.

What does each number mean?

The last person you talked to An online friend A crush/boyfriend/girlfriend Your first crush The last person you hugged Best guy friend A male friend Person you always makes you laugh Person you never thought you'd make friends with A female friend Best person you got to know this year Best girl friend The person you trust the most The last person you said 'I Love you' to Somebody you miss Somebody you hate Best teacher Last person you kissed An important person for you A person who hurts you Best cousin An ex Last person you paid for lunch for Would you date the person who sent you this?

when your friends do that 24 motives and 24 names thing and you only show up on 1 out of the many :// — sloan (@SLOXNN) 9 April 2020