Instagram's 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge explained - what the hell is it?

The newest Instagram challenge has left many users confused as they see their names popping up in people's stories without knowing why.

The challenge is called the 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge and sees users post a list of names with each one after a number.

The original poster will only reveal what each number means after you promise to post your own list afterwards and take part in the challenge. Find out below what each number means and why you have been tagged!

What is the 24 Motives 24 Names Challenge?

This challenge has seen Instagram users posting a list of 24 names on their Instagram stories, without explaining why. If you ask the person what the challenge is and why your name is on the list, they can only tell you if you promise to take part in the challenge and make your own list after.

This has left lots of users confused and frustrated as they do not want to join in with a challenge they know nothing about. The number before each name represents a question or a 'motive' for putting them there.

What does each number mean?

    1. The last person you talked to
    2. An online friend
    3. A crush/boyfriend/girlfriend
    4. Your first crush
    5. The last person you hugged
    6. Best guy friend
    7. A male friend
    8. Person you always makes you laugh
    9. Person you never thought you'd make friends with
    10. A female friend
    11. Best person you got to know this year
    12. Best girl friend
    13. The person you trust the most
    14. The last person you said 'I Love you' to
    15. Somebody you miss
    16. Somebody you hate
    17. Best teacher
    18. Last person you kissed
    19. An important person for you
    20. A person who hurts you
    21. Best cousin
    22. An ex
    23. Last person you paid for lunch for
    24. Would you date the person who sent you this?

 

