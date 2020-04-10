Tigertail: Who is Alan Yang? Netflix turns to Master of None co-creator for Taiwanese original film

Tigertail is one of Netflix's most tantalising film releases in April 2020 but what do we know about writer-director Alan Yang?

As an American streaming service, Netflix is best known for creating big-budget blockbuster series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years, we've seen the content on the streaming service diversify hugely.

We've seen everything from docuseries and kids' TV to anime and international films.

Netflix's latest release, Tigertail, falls into the final of these categories as it tells the story of a Taiwanese man who abandons all he knows to move to America with a wife who he doesn't really connect with.

The film is the brainchild of Alan Yang but the writer and director of Tigertail has been responsible for much more than you might realise.

Tigertail on Netflix

Tigertail arrives on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.

The film tells the story of Grover, a Taiwanese factory worker who wants to start life afresh in the land of opportunity, America.

However, to do that, he must first leave a home that he loves and the childhood sweetheart of his dreams, instead settling down with a wife courtesy of an arranged marriage.

The film also shows us Grover's life after he's lived in America for a while and details his relationship with his daughter who is just as stubborn and free-spirited as he was.

Who is Alan Yang?

Alan Yang is Tigertail's writer and director.

At just 36 years of age, Alan already has a huge backlog of impressive work under his belt, making Tigertail an appetising prospect.

The Harvard graduate was born and raised in Riverside, California but his parents are from Taiwan so there is a degree of self-portrayal in his latest work.

Alan Yang: Films and TV

For those unfamiliar with Alan Yang's work, he's been involved in some of the biggest and most-loved TV series of the last 10 years.

The biggest of these include directing, production, and writing credits on the smash hits Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.

On top of that, Alan Yang is also responsible for the critically acclaimed Master of None Netflix series which he co-created with Parks and Rec star Aziz Ansari.

It'll be fascinating to see if Alan Yang can find that winning formula again in Tigertail when it releases on Netflix on April 10th.