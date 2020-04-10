The Mandalorian's rifle explained: Fearsome new Star Wars weapon is a gun we've seen before!

The rifle in The Mandalorian is a truly fearsome weapon but we've actually seen this gun in Star Wars before.

The Mandalorian has finally arrived in the UK and it's been an instant hit, even if we have to wait weekly between episodes.

The series has won praise for taking Star Wars back to its roots and instilling the series with a down-to-earth feel.

Taking inspiration from the Clint Eastwood-starring westerns of the 1960s, The Mandalorian focuses on a lone bounty hunter as he looks to make his way in the galaxy, earning credits for each new fugitive he rounds up.

To do this, Mando, as he's known, has an array of weapons at his disposal, from a wrist-mounted flamethrower to a typical blaster pistol.

But the weapon that most catches the eye in the series is Mando's rifle, which is unlike anything we've seen in live-action Star Wars before.

MORE ON THE WAY: Disney+'s missing Mandalorian episodes explained

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian first arrived on Disney+ in the US back in November and now, after waiting several months, fans in the UK and Europe finally get the chance to watch after Disney+ launched on March 24th.

The series follows the titular Mandalorian, known as 'Mando,' as he works to complete bounty hunting assignments to make a living.

However, one particular job proves to be far more life-changing than he and a certain tiny green alien could have imagined.

The Mandalorian's rifle explained

Chief among Mando's weapons throughout the series is his Amban sniper rifle.

The rifle is different from the majority of weapons we see in Star Wars as it has the ability to disintegrate a target upon impact.

This is because the gun is a Disruptor weapon, a highly powerful weapon that unleashes the same force in one shot as a standard blaster does in over one hundred shots, disintegrating a target atom by atom. As a result, these weapons were banned under Imperial law which left only the most dangerous warriors choosing to carry them.

On top of that, Mando's Amban rifle also comes equipped with a cattle prod-like taser on the front in order to make it suited to close-range combat as well as long-range.

It's not the first time we've seen this weapon

The Amban sniper rifle, complete with cattle prod taser, was first seen in 1978's infamous Holiday Special.

Long-time Star Wars fans will be familiar with the Amban sniper rifle's first appearance in the hands of an animated Boba Fett who used the weapon, or something very similar, in the Star Wars Holiday Special where he used it to take down a huge dinosaur-like creature.

It's hardly surprising to learn that this animated version of the weapon provided the inspiration for the design on the Amban sniper rifle in The Mandalorian series.

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+ with new episodes arriving weekly on Fridays until the eighth and final episode arrives on May 1st.