The Arsenal-like problem Tottenham are bound to face this summer

Moving stadiums is never an easy task but Daniel Levy took charge and completed it for Tottenham.

Back in the summer of 2006, Arsenal moved to the Emirates Stadium from their beloved Highbury with the hope of competing against the very best in Europe.

The new stadium's added revenue should have given a huge boost to the Gunners but the fact that they had to pay off their debt for the construction of the Emirates made life extremely difficult for them.

Arsene Wenger had to part ways with a number of his star players almost every summer which was one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal went almost a decade without winning any silverware.

Tottenham are in a better place after their stadium move thanks to the enormous amount of money Premier League sides earn from TV broadcasters.

Arsenal didn't have the same luxury until almost 2013 which is when the Gunners started to spend more money on transfers beginning with the signing of Mesut Ozil for a then club-record fee.

The Times reported yesterday that Tottenham owe a staggering £637 million for their new stadium which works out at about £30 million a season.

That isn't that big a loss but that's not it for Daniel Levy. The Mail report that Spurs owe £83 million in payments for transfers, more than every other Premier League side apart from the two Manchester clubs.

Jose Mourinho makes £15 million every year (Express) while star striker Harry Kane, like summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, pockets £10.4 million each every year excluding bonuses. (Spotrac)

Even if Spurs only owe £35 million out of their £83 million transfer dues this summer, that's £100 million out of their budget even before the transfer window starts.

There will likely be financial implications elsewhere due to everything that's going on in the world right now which makes it extremely difficult for Tottenham ahead of the new season.

Thankfully for Levy, things should be back to normal right after the new season commences which will take a lot of the burden off.

Should things continue the same way, he will have to let go of his star players and losing someone like Harry Kane would be a humungous blow for Mourinho and Tottenham.

Spurs will get a small taste of what Arsenal went through right after they moved to the Emirates but Levy's side shouldn't find it as hard as the Gunners did to get themselves out of it.