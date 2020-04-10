Report: Tottenham unwilling to spend big on Benfica's Alex Grimaldo

Tottenham will need to bring in a new left-back in the summer.

According to a report from Record, Tottenham are still interested in signing Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo in the summer but there is one problem.

Grimaldo has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and his profile certainly suits what Tottenham need. Jose Mourinho allowed Danny Rose to leave the club on loan and it is likely the Englishman will leave the club permanently soon.

Ben Davies' performances have been up and down while Jan Vertonghen, as capable as he is of playing at left-back, isn't the answer if he does pen a new deal.

Grimaldo, still only 24, is a fantastic full-back who would do really well for Spurs. The Spaniard has a good balance between attack and defence, is deadly in the final third and his quality on the dead ball is one of the best in the Portuguese top-flight.

The biggest obstacle for Tottenham in their pursuit of the Spaniard is Benfica's asking price. The Portuguese giants are demanding over £30 million for their star defender.

That is something Tottenham and fellow suitors Napoli are unwilling to pay. Grimaldo still has over three years left on his current deal which puts Benfica in a really strong position.

With everything that's going on in the world right now, paying such a high fee for a full-back will be extremely difficult for clubs but if Tottenham want Grimaldo, it looks like they will have to splash the cash to get him.