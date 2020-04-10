Report: Everton and West Ham want Porto's Jesus Corona

The Mexican international is reportedly being chased by clubs across Europe including Everton and West Ham.

According to a report from A Bola, Everton and West Ham are among a whole host of clubs interested in signing Porto's Jesus Corona in the summer.

The Mexican international has had an interesting season at Porto having played in a number of different positions. Corona has featured on both flanks as a winger, as a second striker and even as a right full-back.

This sort of versatility could be useful for a number of clubs in Europe at the moment which makes it unsurprising that as many as seven European clubs are interested in signing him.

Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla, Valencia, Schalke, Everton and West Ham are all interested in the 27-year-old who reportedly has a termination clause of £43.8 million.

The report claims that Porto will demand the entire amount in his clause despite their need to move players on due to FFP regulations but it is highly unlikely that clubs will pay such a high fee for a player of his profile.

Corona has played 41 times in all competitions already this season and has scored just twice. However, he has registered a staggering 17 assists which shows that he has got some creativity in his game.

Both Everton and West Ham could do with some creativity in their side and Corona could produce just that. The Mexican's versatility will also come in handy for Carlo Ancelotti or David Moyes which could be the key factor in their reported interest in him.

However, a deal is unlikely to happen this summer if Porto refuse to drop his price down considerably.

There is no way that West Ham or Everton will fork out over £43 million for someone who hasn't yet played in a top European league considering that many more established players will be available for that kind of money.