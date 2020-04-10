TikTok: What did Nessa Barrett say? Apology and drama explained!

TikTokker, 17-year-old Nessa Barrett stirred up some controversy with a video of herself and a friend dancing to the Quran.

The video has since been deleted and Nessa issued an apology video on Instagram live, but fans were quick to dismiss it, claiming she is old enough to know better.

Nessa claimed to not understand that the song was from the Quran although users reminded the teen star that she had previously told TikTok fans that she was Muslim.

@nessaabarrett deleted my vid bc of hate hehe ppl are mean and now i cry ♬ original sound - editsbyabby_

What did Nessa Barrett say?

Nessa posted a video on TikTok of her and a friend dancing to a man reciting the Quran, which quickly faced a lot of backlash from users.

Many commented on the lack of sensitivity as they danced inappropriately even 'throwing it back' to the sound. Both girls are seen giggling and smiling, with Nessa captioning the video 'fave sound'. The video has now been deleted.

i’m sorry but if you’re actually for some reason protecting nessa during this whole situation, then you should be cancelled too — par (@prsemian) 10 April 2020

How did she apologise?

Nessa's apology has seemingly gathered more backlash than the video itself as users were left confused with her excuse. Nessa claimed that she didn't know what the sound was and told viewers on an Instagram Live:

"We were trying to think of ideas for TikToks and scrolling on my page and I saw a video of an old guy singing something. I didn’t understand what he was saying, but I really thought it was the cutest thing."

She went on to explain that her step family were from Egypt:

"So… I know that it could have been taken offensively. I just want to apologize for anyone who took it that way and was offended, I think… I'm sorry to anyone that practices that religion."

Nessa posted another apology on her Instagram story yesterday saying: "I am so sorry for my post that deeply offended so many people. When I found the audio I had no idea what it meant and I NEVER would have used it if I knew what it was."

TikTok fans aren't accepting her apology

On her Instagram story yesterday Nessa stated that she was going to take a break from social media for a while, following on from the hate she has received.

Fans pointed out that Nessa has previously said she is Muslim, so to claim she did not know the sound was from the Quran doesn't make sense.

One tweeted: "What baffles me most is Nessa claimed that she was 'Muslim' which means she knew she was dancing to the Quran'".

Others simply posted 'Nessa Barrett is cancelled'.