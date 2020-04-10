Love Wedding Repeat: Does Sam Claflin have a wife or girlfriend? Explore the love life of Netflix star

Paul Fogarty
Love Wedding Repeat
Paul Fogarty Profile
Paul Fogarty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Love Wedding Repeat brings some light-hearted rom-com fun to Netflix.

Thanks to the current situation the world finds itself in, there are, understandably, a lot of people out there who have been left feeling rotten.

But what can be better when you're feeling a little down than a good rom-com?

Luckily, Netflix is on hand this Easter weekend with a Groundhog Day-themed rom-com that will surely lighten the mood.

That rom-com is Love Wedding Repeat, which stars Peaky Blinders'  Sam Claflin among its main cast. 

And naturally, with this being a rom-com, attention will surely be placed on Sam Claflin's real-life love life when fans start watching.  

Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix

Love Wedding Repeat, which takes title inspiration from the Tom Cruise film Live Die Repeat, is released on Netflix on April 10th.

The film tells the story of Hayley's wedding day but the story takes place firmly from Jack's (her brother) point of view as he tries his best to make sure that the day runs smoothly.

However, there are a million and one things that could go wrong and do go wrong over the course of a repeating day.

Love Wedding Repeat

Sam Claflin stars as Jack

Taking on the role of Jack in Love Wedding Repeat is Sam Claflin.

The 33-year-old actor has been making a real name for himself over the past decade and has held roles in the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger TidesThe Hunger GamesTheir Finest and the TV series Peaky Blinders.

While this latest Netflix role is far from his biggest, it will undoubtedly get people talking about his love life, this being a rom-com after all.

Love Wedding Repeat

Does Sam Claflin have a wife or girlfriend?

  • At the time of writing Sam Claflin is single

However, the Ipswich-born actor has previously been married.

Sam Claflin was married to fellow actress Laura Haddock, of Guardians of the Galaxy famed, between July 2013 and August 2019 and had two children together in that time.

The pair announced their split on Instagram on August 19th, 2019 and said that "we will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together."

In the meantime, Love Wedding Repeat, starring Sam Claflin, is set to release on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Paul Fogarty Profile

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.