Liverpool fans react as Mario Gotze decides to run down his contract

Jurgen Klopp manager
The German rose to fame at Borussia Dortmund when Jurgen Klopp was the manager.

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze confirmed to SportBild that he will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. 

The German World Cup winner was tipped to be one of the best players in the world when he started out at Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp but he has faced a ton of problems over the years. 

Gotze has a metabolic disorder which has been responsible for his pelvis and upper-leg muscle injuries over the years. The German, no doubt, has all the qualities to succeed at the top level but only if he can stay fit. 

 

The 27-year-old will be available for free in the summer which could see a ton of clubs try their luck for his signature. However, thanks to his connection with Klopp, talks about a possible reunion has been doing the rounds on social media. 

Gotze revealed in an interview a couple of years ago that he was still in touch with the Liverpool boss and claimed that Klopp taught him 'everything' during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. (Bundesliga.com)

The German would no doubt be a huge risk for Liverpool but if there's one manager who can make him thrive again, its Klopp. 

Gotze played 116 times under Klopp in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and provided 45 assists. That is an incredible return considering how young he was when during that period. 

With Adam Lallana potentially leaving the club in the summer, Gotze could potentially be a low-risk investment considering that he will come in for free. 

Liverpool fans were split over the prospect of their manager signing his former player. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

